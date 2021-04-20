The Upshaws Trailer: Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes Are Family (for Better or Worse) in Upcoming Netflix Comedy

RELATED STORIES Ginny & Georgia Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

In a new trailer for Netflix’s The Upshaws, family members Bennie, Regina and Lucretia insult each other like only relatives can.

Premiering Wednesday, May 12, on the streaming service, The Upshaws stars Mike Epps (Survivor’s Remorse) as Bennie, the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis. He’s a charming, well-intentioned mechanic — and lifelong mess — who’s just trying to step up and care for his family, including wife Regina (The Facts of Life‘s Kim Fields), their two young daughters and firstborn son, and the teenage son he fathered with another woman.

Bennie also attempts to tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia (comedian Wanda Sykes) — emphasis on attempts, if the trailer below is any indication. But even as the family navigates life “without a blueprint for success,” they are “determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together,” the logline reads.

Sykes co-created the comedy with Regina Hicks (Insecure, Girlfriends), and they both executive-produce with Epps, Page Hurwitz (Last Comic Standing) and Niles Kirchner, who has frequently collaborated with Epps on other projects. Season 1 will include 10 half-hour episodes.

Check out the full Upshaws trailer below, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you be watching the show when it premieres next month?