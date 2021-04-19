Debris Is Discovered Inside [Spoiler] in Bone-Chilling Episode 8 Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Good Girls Recap: Who's the Boss?

Debris manifests itself in a terribly unsettling way in this week’s episode of NBC’s sci-fi drama.

In the freshman series’ eighth episode — titled “Spaceman” and airing tonight at 10/9c — Bryan and Finola (played by Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele) undertake a dangerous operation into an INFLUX compound in order to rescue George Jones (Tyrone Benskin). The CIA’s Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) and MI6’s Ferris (Anjali Jay), however, have their own plans for how the mission should be carried out.

Of course, you can’t have an episode of Debris without some freaky debris turning up. And in the exclusive sneak peek below, whilst en route to rescue Finola’s “dead” dad, she and Bryan nearly run down a young woman… who vanishes into thin air (but not in Anson Ash kind of way).

What do Bryan and Finola discover, once they pull over and locate the frightened runaway? Press play below to find out!

Want scoop on Debris, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.