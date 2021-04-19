TVLine Items: Dave Premiere Date, Andrew Rannells to Girls5eva and More

Dave will be bringing the laughs once again when the FXX comedy returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, June 16 at 10/9c.

Co-creator Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd stars as the titular character, who “knows he’s destined for rap superstardom — but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true,” reads the official synopsis. “Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.”

Upcoming guest stars include Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Hailey Bieber, Kevin Hart, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lil Yachty.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) will recur on Peacock’s upcoming comedy Girls5eva as a former boy band member who is the husband of Busy Philipps’ character, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* The Amazon Prime anthology Solos — starring Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu — will debut Friday, May 21. The series explores the truth of what it means to be human.

* Apple TV+ has given a series order to the bilingual thriller Now and Then, to be shot in Spanish and English with an all-Hispanic cast. Set in Miami, the drama explores “the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead,” per the official logline. “Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.”

* Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve) and Thalissa Teixeira (The Musketeers) have joined Lucy Hale in AMC’s modern-day Faustian thriller Ragdoll, based on the novel by Daniel Cole. The series begins production today in London.

* HBO Max has released a teaser for That Damn Michael Che, a six-episode sketch comedy series premiering Thursday, May 6:

* Love, Death & Robots Vol. 2 is set for release Friday, May 14, with Vol. 3 coming to Netflix in 2022. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?