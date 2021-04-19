WandaVision, The Boys, Drag Race Lead MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations

Much like the residents of Westview, MTV is under WandaVision‘s spell.
Nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards were announced on Monday, and Disney+’s inaugural Marvel Studios series led the pack with five nominations, including nods for actresses Elizabeth Olsen, Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Emily in Paris and Bridgerton, Amazon’s The Boys and VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race were among the other shows to net multiple nominations.
This year’s awards will be split across two nights: Scripted TV series and movies will be honored on Sunday, May 16 at 9/8c, while unscripted fare will have its own ceremony on Monday, May 17 at 9 pm. Voting is now open through Friday, April 30 at MTV’s website.
Scroll down for the full list of nominees, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the shows and movies that earned kudos.
SCRIPTED NOMINEES
BEST SHOW
The Boys
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
BEST MOVIE
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
BEST HERO
Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Teyonah Parris, WandaVision
Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian
Jack Quaid, The Boys
BEST KISS
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton
Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris
Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison, Never Have I Ever
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Eric Andre, Bad Trip
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash, The Boys
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ewan McGregor, Birds of Prey
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Ashley Park, Emily in Paris
BEST FIGHT
Final Funhouse Fight, Birds of Prey
Starlight, Queen Maeve and Kimiko vs. Stormfront, The Boys
Finale House Fight, Cobra Kai
Wanda vs. Agatha, WandaVision
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf, Zack Snyder’s Justice League
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Simona Brown, Behind Her Eyes
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Vince Vaughn, Freaky
BEST DUO
Barb and Star, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Borat Sagdiyev and Tutar Sagdiyev, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Emily Cooper and Mindy Chen, Emily in Paris
Falcon and Winter Soldier, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Din Djarin and Grogu, The Mandalorian
UNSCRIPTED NOMINEES
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST DATING SHOW
90 Day Fiancé
The Bachelorette
Ex on the Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
BEST REALITY CAST
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
The Challenge
The Circle
Legendary
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making the Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Selena + Chef
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
A Little Late With Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness
BEST HOST
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness
Tiffany Haddish, Kids Say the Darndest Things
T.J. Lavin, The Challenge
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Rickey Thompson
BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
Catfish
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King
Unsolved Mysteries
BEST FIGHT
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Law Roach vs. Dominique Jackson, Legendary
Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman, Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn, Selling Sunset
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island
¡Nailed It! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK