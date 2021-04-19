WandaVision, The Boys, Drag Race Lead MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations

RELATED STORIES Are You the One? Alum Says She Was Drugged, Sexually Assaulted During Season 5; MTV Pauses Production

Are You the One? Alum Says She Was Drugged, Sexually Assaulted During Season 5; MTV Pauses Production Kristin Cavallari Returns to The Hills in New Beginnings Season 2 Trailer

Much like the residents of Westview, MTV is under WandaVision‘s spell.

Nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards were announced on Monday, and Disney+’s inaugural Marvel Studios series led the pack with five nominations, including nods for actresses Elizabeth Olsen, Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Emily in Paris and Bridgerton, Amazon’s The Boys and VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race were among the other shows to net multiple nominations.

This year’s awards will be split across two nights: Scripted TV series and movies will be honored on Sunday, May 16 at 9/8c, while unscripted fare will have its own ceremony on Monday, May 17 at 9 pm. Voting is now open through Friday, April 30 at MTV’s website.

Scroll down for the full list of nominees, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the shows and movies that earned kudos.

SCRIPTED NOMINEES

BEST SHOW

The Boys

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

BEST HERO

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Teyonah Parris, WandaVision

Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian

Jack Quaid, The Boys

BEST KISS

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison, Never Have I Ever

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Eric Andre, Bad Trip

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash, The Boys

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Ewan McGregor, Birds of Prey

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Ashley Park, Emily in Paris

BEST FIGHT

Final Funhouse Fight, Birds of Prey

Starlight, Queen Maeve and Kimiko vs. Stormfront, The Boys

Finale House Fight, Cobra Kai

Wanda vs. Agatha, WandaVision

Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf, Zack Snyder’s Justice League

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Simona Brown, Behind Her Eyes

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Vince Vaughn, Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb and Star, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Borat Sagdiyev and Tutar Sagdiyev, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Emily Cooper and Mindy Chen, Emily in Paris

Falcon and Winter Soldier, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Din Djarin and Grogu, The Mandalorian

UNSCRIPTED NOMINEES

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiancé

The Bachelorette

Ex on the Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

The Challenge

The Circle

Legendary

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making the Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Selena + Chef

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

A Little Late With Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness

Tiffany Haddish, Kids Say the Darndest Things

T.J. Lavin, The Challenge

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Law Roach vs. Dominique Jackson, Legendary

Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman, Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn, Selling Sunset

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island

¡Nailed It! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK