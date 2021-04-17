The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of April 18

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Netflix in April — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 19 premieres (including Kate Winslet’s Mare of Easttown, Ed Helms’ Rutherford Falls and Netflix’s Shadow and Bone adaptation), eight finales (including For All Mankind, Queen Sugar and the last episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and myriad specials and midseason returns (including the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Spirit Awards, and both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star).

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

7 pm Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented by Walgreens special (NBC)

8 pm Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS)

9 pm City on a Hill time slot premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Confronting a Serial Killer docuseries premiere (Starz)

9 pm Godfather of Harlem Season 2 premiere (Epix)

10 pm Couples Therapy Season 2 premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Mare of Easttown limited series premiere (HBO)

10 pm People v. the Klan docuseries finale (CNN)

MONDAY, APRIL 19

8 pm 9-1-1 returns (Fox)

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star returns (Fox)

10 pm American Dad Season 16 premiere (TBS)

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

3 am Sasquatch docuseries premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

8 pm Queen Sugar Season 5 finale (OWN)

9 pm Cruel Summer series premiere (Freeform; two episodes)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

10 pm Good Trouble spring finale (Freeform)

10 pm Snowfall Season 4 finale (FX)

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

3 am Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here Season 2 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Bigger Season 2 premiere (BET+)

3 am Cher and the Loneliest Elephant documentary premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Life in Color With David Attenborough docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Rutherford Falls series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Secrets of the Whales docuseries premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

8 pm Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World docuseries premiere (PBS; three episodes)

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 19 finale (Fox)

8 pm 2040 documentary premiere (The CW)

10 pm The Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Melissa Villaseñor (IFC)

10:30 pm Big Trick Energy series premiere (truTV)

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

3 am For All Mankind Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Falcon and the Winter Soldier series finale (Disney+)

3 am Mortal Kombat film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Shadow and Bone series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 finale (VH1)

11 pm A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 2 premiere (HBO)

