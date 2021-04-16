TV Ratings: Rebel Steady in Week 2, Organized Crime Slips Further

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Rebel in Week 2 drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, veritably matching its premiere numbers. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opening ABC’s night, Station 19 (4.9 mil/0.7) and Grey’s Anatomy (4.9 mil/0.9) were both steady, with the latter claiming the Thursday demo win.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Manifest (3.2 mil.0.5) stabilized, wile SVU (4.5 mil/0.8) dipped. Organized Crime (4.3 mil/0.6) slipped for a second straight week, and is now down 46 and 62 percent from its boffo launch.

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.1 mil/0.7), Mom (5.3 mil/0.6) and B Positive (4 mil/0.5) all added eyeballs while steady in the demo. United States of Al (5.3 mil/0.5) dipped.

THE CW | Walker (1.15 mil.0.2) and Legacies (540K/0.1) were steady.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.7 mil/0.7), Last Man Standing (2.4 mil/0.4) and The Moodys (1.2 mil/0.3) all added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!