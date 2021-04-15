TVLine Items: Janet Hubert Joins TBS' Last O.G., Bonus Borat Trailer and More

Following a cathartic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special, Janet Hubert has joined the TBS comedy The Last O.G. for Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series stars Tracy Morgan as Tray Barker, an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from a 15-year prison stint. Hubert will play Miss May Miller, one of Roberta’s oldest and dearest friends. They are “part of a weekly card playing foursome who weigh in on the comings and goings of Tray’s struggle to bring positive change to his community,” per Deadline.

Hubert is best known for her role as the original Vivian “Aunt Viv” Banks on Fresh Prince. Her recent TV credits include General Hospital, If Loving You Is Wrong and One Life to Live.

* Netflix’s Outer Banks has tapped Carlacia Grant (Greenleaf) to recur during Season 2 as Cleo, a fearless Nassau girl and formidable artful dodger whose world collides with the Pogues.

* Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) has joined the upcoming Showtime drama The Man Who Fell to Earth, playing Hatch Flood, the “ne’er-do-well of a prominent tech family whose obsession with the work of a previous visitor from the stars causes him to lose everything, including his family.”

* Paramount+’s Why Women Kill has cast Rachel Bay Jones (God Friended Me) in a recurring role for Season 2, per Deadline. She will play Maisie, a “chanteuse” at a local club who is befriended by her vet (Nick Frost).

* Amazon Prime has released a trailer for Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor Of Stable Containing Editing Machine, a multi-part special featuring never-before-seen footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm:

* Peacock has released a teaser for We Are Lady Parts, a British music comedy “following a Muslim female punk band — called Lady Parts — who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and maybe, just maybe, get a proper gig.”

