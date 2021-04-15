Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: Zombies Storm the White House in Sneak Peek at Netflix CG Anime Series

RELATED STORIES Italia Ricci Cast in Netflix Sci-Fi Drama The Imperfects, From The Order EPs

A White House tour takes a nasty turn in a new teaser for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Netflix‘s CG anime series premiering in July (to in part mark the survival horror game’s 25th anniversary).

The premise for the four-episode series, exact premiere date TBA: In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s computer network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy (voiced by Resident Evil 2‘s Nick Apostolides) is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield (Resident Evil 2‘s Stephanie Panisello) encounters a mysterious image drawn by a young boy in a country she visited while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing — which appears to be of a victim of viral infection — Claire starts her own investigation.

In the character trailer below, Leon and Claire have a chance reunion at the White House, where the latter’s sharing of the strange drawing is cut short by an unexpected power outage in the White House, marking the beginning of… wait for it… “the infinite darkness.”

Director Eiichiro Hasumi (Umizaru, The Sun Does Not Move), who made his anime debut with Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, said in a statement, “Being involved in a work with such a long history and so many fans gave me more joy than it did pressure. While this is a full CG anime, I strove to adjust the camerawork and lighting atmosphere to resemble the live-action filming I usually do, to instill this work with a sense of realism. I hope that both fans of the Resident Evil series and non-fans alike can enjoy watching the series in one go.”