Italia Ricci Cast in Netflix Sci-Fi Drama The Imperfects, From The Order EPs

Designated Survivor‘s Italia Ricci is returning to Netflix as star of The Imperfects, a sci-fi drama from writer/executive producer Dennis Heaton (The Order).

The 10-episode series focuses on three twenty-somethings who undergo an experiment gene therapy that turns them into monsters. In the aftermath, the trio must “band together to hunt down the scientist responsible and force him to make them human again,” according to the official logline. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Ricci will play Dr. Sydney Burke, “a brilliant scientist looking to fix her past mistakes, both professional and ethical,” by helping those who were infected.

Rounding out the cast are Rhianna Jagpal (To All The Boys 3) as Abbi Singh; Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Juan Ruiz; Morgan Taylor Campbell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Tilda Weber; Rhys Nicholson (the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under) as Dr. Alex Sarkov; Kyra Zagorsky (The 100, Helix) as Isabel Finch; and Celina Martin (The Other Kingdom) as Hannah Moore.

Keep scrolling for full character breakdowns…

* Abbi Singh: An ambitious geneticist whose eagerness to please is tested when her overpowering pheromones give her a Succubus-like control over anyone around her.

* Juan Ruiz: The aspiring graphic novelist is more comfortable exploring weird fantasy worlds in his work than he is experiencing them first hand after transforming into a beast he identifies as a Chupacabra.

* Tilda Weber: The driven lead singer of a punk band sees her dreams shatter after she develops super-hearing and a destructive vocal power, giving her abilities similar to a Banshee.

* Dr. Alex Sarkov: Sarkov, a former child prodigy used to getting his own way, refuses to let anyone – or anything – interfere with his goal to rewrite the human genome and usher in the next stage of human evolution.

* Isabel Finch: Vengeance-minded Finch could be Abbi, Juan and Tilda’s most formidable foe. She has her own reasons for finding Sarkov, and if she finds him before they do, they’ll never be able to shed their monstrous identities.

* Hannah Moore: Another test subject of Sarkov and Burke’s experimental gene treatment, Hannah finds her allegiance torn between Abbi, Juan and Tilda, and Finch.

Heaton will serve as showrunner on The Imperfects. Additional EPs include fellow Order vets Shelley Eriksen, Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev.

Will you (eventually) add The Imperfects to your Netflix queue? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.