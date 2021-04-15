House of the Dragon: Fabien Frankel Joins Cast of Game of Thrones Spinoff as Member of Targaryen Kingsguard

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon Prequel Spinoff Adds Nurse Jackie, Devs and Berlin Station Actors

House Targaryen is getting an extra layer of protection in the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff: Fabien Frankel (The Serpent) has been cast to play a member of the Targaryen Kingsguard in House of the Dragon, HBO announced on Thursday.

Frankel will play Ser Criston Cole, a knight of Dornish descent who is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. “Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword,” per the official description. Cole appears in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood companion book, which will serve as a template for House of the Dragon.

Recently co-starring in the Netflix limited series The Serpent, Frankel also played Andy Sipowicz’s son Theo in ABC’s NYPD Blue revival pilot, which didn’t get picked up to series. (Coincidentally, Frankel also co-starred with Thrones alum Emilia Clarke in the 2019 rom-com Last Christmas.)

He joins a House of the Dragon cast led by Paddy Considine (The Outsider) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown) as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) as Alicent Hightower. Martin and Ryan Condal are the series co-creators, with Condal and veteran Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik serving as co-showrunners.

Production on the prequel, which is set 300 years before Game of Thrones, is set to get underway this spring, with plans for a 2022 debut.