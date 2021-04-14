Ratings: Big Sky, The Resident Return Down; This Is Us, NCIS Rerun Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Big Sky resumed its freshman run on Tuesday night with 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating — down 15 and 29 percent from mid-February’s winter finale. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

A second episode slipped further, marking series lows of 3.2 mil and a 0.4; read our double-recap.

Opening ABC’s night, Pooch Perfect (2.4 mil/0.4) stabilized in Week 3.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Young Rock (2.8 mil/0.6) ticked up, Kenan (2 mil/0.4) and New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) were both steady, and This Is Us (4.6 mil/0.7, read recap) dipped (yet still led Tuesday in the demo).

CBS | An NCIS rerun drew Tuesday’s biggest audience: 5.4 million.

THE CW | The Flash (925K/0.3) slipped to its second smallest audience while steady in the demo. Supergirl (580K/0.1) hit a new audience low while steady in the demo.

FOX | Back from their mini-hiatuses, The Resident (3.4 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A-“) tied series lows while Prodigal Son (2 mil/0.4) was steady.

