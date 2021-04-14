New Amsterdam Exit: Anupam Kher Not Returning as Dr. Vijay Kapoor

RELATED STORIES Why You Won't See New Amsterdam's 'Lost' Influenza Outbreak Episode

One of New Amsterdam‘s docs is hanging up his white coat: Anupam Kher, who played Dr. Vijay Kapoor, will not return to the NBC medical drama, TVLine has confirmed.

In the April 13 episode, Dr. Iggy Frome found out that his colleague Dr. Kapoor had resigned from the hospital after a battle with COVID, open-heart surgery and then a difficult rehab process that left him unable to resume his job. Viewers last saw Dr. Kapoor at the beginning of Season 3, when he was fighting for his life. (Although Dr. Kapoor was infected with COVID, the show actually cannibalized footage from its unaired Season 2 influenza pandemic episode, in which Dr. Kapoor caught the flu.)

Kher had been a series regular on New Amsterdam since its debut in 2018, playing the head of the neurology department. In real life, the actor’s wife, actress Kirron Kher, has been undergoing treatment for blood cancer, The Hindustan Times reports.

“She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors,” Anupam Kher said in a statement to The Hindustan Times, adding that Kirron is “well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”