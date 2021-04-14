American Idol's Wyatt Pike Breaks His Silence After Dropping Out of Season 19

RELATED STORIES American Idol Recap: Top 12 Revealed! Plus, What Did Paula Abdul Say About Simon Cowell?

American Idol viewers were stunned on Monday when Ryan Seacrest casually revealed that finalist Wyatt Pike had to drop out of the competition. Two days later, the 19-year-old Utah native is speaking out on social media about his decision to leave.

“I had to leave the [American Idol] competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life,” Pike wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Fellow contestants – miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!” The post received instant love from Pike’s fellow contestants, including duet partner Cassandra Coleman.

Pike auditioned for Idol with “Best For You,” an original song about his relationship with his sister. “Towards my end of high school, I started struggling with some anxiety,” he said in his audition package. “It was some stuff that my sister had dealt with in the past.”

Watch that performance, plus get to know Pike a little better, in the video below:

As previously reported, the April 26 episode of Idol will welcome back 10 singers from Season 18, all of whom will compete for a chance to return to the competition.

Check out Pike's full Instagram post below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.