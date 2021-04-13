TV Ratings: All American Returns Down, The Voice and Idol Tie for Monday Win

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s All American returned from a five-week break to 706,000 total viewers (its second smallest audience of the season) and a 0.2 demo rating, down a tenth from its last fresh episode to match its series low.

Leading out of that, Black Lightning‘s planted Painkiller spinoff pilot dropped a few eyeballs (with 396K) while steady in the demo (with a 0.1.).

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Idol: Paula’s Return (5.2 mil/0.7) ticked up week-to-week, tying The Voice for the Monday demo win.

NBC | The Voice (5.6 mil/0.7) ticked down week-to-week but still delivered Monday’s largest audience; Debris (2.7 mil/0.4) was steady.

FOX | America’s Most Wanted (1.5 mil/0.3) slipped 25 percent with its revival finale.

CBS | The Neighborhood (4.8 mil/0.6) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.6 mil/0.5) both hit and tied series lows. On the yet-to-be-renewed front, All Rise (3.7 mil/0.4) hit an audience low while steady in the demo, and Bull (5 mil/0.4) was steady all around.

