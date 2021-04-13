Kristin Cavallari Returns to The Hills in New Beginnings Season 2 Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Challenge: A Shocking Double Elimination Means Do or Die for Two Fan Favorites -- Who Went Home?

The Hills are alive with the sound of drama once again as a (reformed?) mean girl from the original series joins the cast of New Beginnings.

MTV on Tuesday released a trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings‘ second season, which ends with the dramatic arrival of none other than Kristin Cavallari. For those whose memory of the mid-2000s remains a little fuzzy, Cavallari starred in MTV’s hit reality series Laguna Beach from 2004 to 2005, before popping up on spinoff The Hills in 2009.

The final moments of the new trailer (below) reveal Cavallari emerging from a car and taking off her mask, before offering up a toast: “Here’s to reuniting.” We’ll drink to that.

Other topics touched upon in the trailer include the real reason behind Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter’s split, the possibility of Spencer and Heidi Pratt bringing another child into the world, and whatever’s happening between Jenner and Audrina Patridge.

As previously reported, Stephanie Pratt — whose relationship with Justin Bobby caused friction with Patridge in Season 1 — will not return for the show’s second season. Also M.I.A. from this trailer is Mischa Barton, whose casting in Season 1 drew confused reactions from longtime fans of the franchise.

Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c on MTV. Hit PLAY on the video below for your first look at Cavallari’s return to the Hills-verse, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you be watching Season 2?