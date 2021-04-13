Stephen King's Lisey's Story Adaptation Gets Apple TV+ Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES For All Mankind's Shantel VanSanten Talks Karen and Danny's Shocking [Spoiler]: I Learned 'I Can't Judge'

Stephen King himself will begin telling Lisey’s Story on Friday, June 4, when Apple TV+ premieres the first two episodes of its adaptation of his best-selling novel. New episodes will follow every Friday for six weeks.

Adapted by King, who personally wrote all eight episodes, Lisey’s Story is described as “a deeply personal thriller” that follows Lisey Landon (played by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). “A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind,” reads the series synopsis.

The cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) as Darla, Joan Allen (The Family) as Amanda, Dane DeHaan (ZeroZeroZero) as Jim Dooley, Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) as Professor Dashmiel and Sung Kang (Power) as Officer Dan Beckman.

King and Moore serve as executive producers on the project, alongside director Pablo Larraín, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.