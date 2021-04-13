TVLine Items: Dewan's New Dance Show, Scandal Vet to CBS and More

Jenna Dewan is putting her dancing shoes back on as a judge on CBS’ forthcoming series Come Dance With Me.

Executive-produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, the show features “exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize,” per the official release.

Dewan previously hosted the first two seasons of NBC’s World of Dance and Fox’s adaptation of the British dance format Flirty Dancing.

* Scandal vet Katie Lowes will play the wife of Pete Holmes’ character in an untitled CBS comedy pilot based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, our sister site Deadline reports.

* VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, hosted by Selena Gomez, will air and live stream on Saturday, May 8 across ABC, ABC News Live, CBS and YouTube, starting at 8/7c. Fox will also broadcast the event, featuring performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R., at 11 pm.

* MTV has renewed A Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny for a third season, which is expected to premiere later this year.

* Mckenna Grace (Designated Survivor) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) will star in Disney+’s Just Beyond, an anthology series about the astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know, inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Shrill‘s third and final season, premiering Friday, May 7:

