Aaron Rodgers Hilariously Trolls Jeopardy! Contestants for Fumbling Green Bay Packers Clue — Watch

The Final Jeopardy! category is awkward.

On Tuesday’s episode of the classic game show, all three contestants whiffed on a Green Bay Packers clue — and guest host/Packers QB Aaron Rodgers did not let the hilariously cringey moment go by unnoticed.

Aaron Rodgers is a natural at @Jeopardy hosting. This was really good. “Oh you know that one, huh?” pic.twitter.com/WJs34oTS7e — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 13, 2021

This is not the first time the NFL great’s day job became fodder for comedy during his two-week run as guest host (which ends this Friday). On the occasion of Rodgers’ first show behind TV’s most famous lectern last Monday, then-two day champ Scott Shewfelt used his Final Jeopardy! response to tease Rodgers about his team’s recent playoff defeat. Instead of the correct answer, Shewfelt wrote: “Who wanted to kick that field goal?” (Watch that moment here.)

All the ribbing appears to be paying off. Over the weekend, Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards (a onetime interim host himself) heaped high praise on Rodgers’ hosting abilities. “Aaron came in so prepared it was unbelievable,” Richards told The Ringer. “He approached this like he was breaking down game footage. He watched a ton of episodes and he came in with questions like, ‘Now if this happens, how do I deal with it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that doesn’t really happen.’ And he said, ‘I saw one! I want to know because I want to be prepared.’ He came in prepared like an MVP quarterback would for a huge game.”

Richards also declared to NBC Sports that Rodgers’ “second career could be better than his first.”