Zoey's Playlist Enlists The Office Alum Oscar Nunez as [Spoiler]'s Therapist

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is (finally) seeking professional help: The Office vet Oscar Nunez will appear in multiple episodes of the NBC musical dramedy as Zoey’s therapist Dr. Tesoro, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Nunez’s character is described as a warm yet slightly sarcastic man who will help Zoey navigate her grief, powers and relationships. And for once, Zoey is able to tell someone about her special abilities without any consequences.

“She’s going to realize that perhaps she needs more help than she realized, and that’s going to send her into therapy,” showrunner Austin Winsberg tells TVLine, adding that Dr. Tesoro “triggers a major storyline” that is the central focus of an entire episode.

In addition to his nine-season run as accountant Oscar Martinez on NBC’s The Office, Nunez’s other TV credits include Mr. Iglesias, People of Earth and Benched.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9/8c on NBC. In this week’s installment, “Zoey gets more than she bargained for when she tries to help Emily with a problem,” per the official synopsis. Elsewhere, “Maggie reconnects with an old friend,” while “Max, Simon and Mo have a bonding night together.”

Zoey’s Playlist fans, what do you think of the shrink casting? Hit the comments!