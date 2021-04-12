Ratings: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Family Guy Rise, The Rookie Dips

RELATED STORIES Zoey's Playlist Is the Show You Most Want to See Renewed

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — leading out of an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun this week — drew 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, ticking up to its best Sunday numbers of the season.

Leading out of that, Good Girls (1.5 mil/0.3) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Batwoman (500K/0.1) and Charmed (339K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | AFV (4.9 mil/0.6) and American Idol (6 mil/0.8) were both steady, while The Rookie (3.6 mil/0.4) matched its demo low.

FOX | Bless the Harts (720K/0.2), The Simpsons (1.2 mil/0.4), The Great North (993K/0.3) and Bob’s Burgers (1.2 mil/0.4) all were up a smidge in audience while steady in the demo. Family Guy (1.3 mil/0.5) meanwhile ticked up in the demo.

CBS | 60 Minutes led Sunday in both measures, though its numbers at this early juncture (9.4 mil/1.2) are a bit scrambled/inflated by golf overrun and are surely pending adjustment.

