Ratings: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Family Guy Rise, The Rookie Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — leading out of an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun this week — drew 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, ticking up to its best Sunday numbers of the season.
Leading out of that, Good Girls (1.5 mil/0.3) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.
Elsewhere:
THE CW | Batwoman (500K/0.1) and Charmed (339K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.
ABC | AFV (4.9 mil/0.6) and American Idol (6 mil/0.8) were both steady, while The Rookie (3.6 mil/0.4) matched its demo low.
FOX | Bless the Harts (720K/0.2), The Simpsons (1.2 mil/0.4), The Great North (993K/0.3) and Bob’s Burgers (1.2 mil/0.4) all were up a smidge in audience while steady in the demo. Family Guy (1.3 mil/0.5) meanwhile ticked up in the demo.
CBS | 60 Minutes led Sunday in both measures, though its numbers at this early juncture (9.4 mil/1.2) are a bit scrambled/inflated by golf overrun and are surely pending adjustment.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!