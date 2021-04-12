The Powerpuff Girls Are All Grown Up in First Look at CW's Live-Action Pilot

The Powerpuff Girls are looking very much like young women of substance in the first official photo from The CW’s live-action pilot, now filming in Atlanta. Powerpuff Girls: What We Know About The CW's Live-Action Pilot So Far

Though unofficial, BTS photos have circulated on social media, showing the titular trio in their expected “uniforms,” those looks appear only in flashbacks to their teenage years. The cast photo, shown in full below, captures their grown-up selves, which are the focus of the pilot.

As previously announced, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennett plays Blossom Utonium, a spunky, conscientious Little-Miss-Perfect whose repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive. That said, she aims to become a leader again — though this time on her own terms.

Descendants‘ Dove Cameron plays Bubbles Utonium, whose sweet-girl disposition “won America’s hearts” when she was a child. And while she still sparkles as an adult, Bubbles’ charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She now is initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.

Lastly, Broadway actress Yana Perrault plays Buttercup Utonium, the “rebellious badass” of The Powerpuff Girls back in their heyday — though she is more sensitive than her tough exterior suggests. Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity, and live an anonymous life.

Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, the prospective CW series finds the formerly pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

