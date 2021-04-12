TVLine Items: Cera Joins Amy Schumer, Scandal Alum's Apple Role and More

Arrested Development alum Michael Cera is headed back to TV for his first series-regular role since the aforementioned Fox/Netflix cult fave. The actor has joined Amy Schumer in the forthcoming Hulu comedy Life & Beth, our sister site Variety reports.

Schumer will write, direct, executive-produce and star as Beth, a wine distributor whose life looks pretty great on paper. But when a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

Cera will play John, a farmer and chef who is always honest and to the point.

* Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal) will star opposite Vera Farmiga in the Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial, playing one of the few doctors of color at a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Russian Doll Season 2 has cast Sharlto Copley (Powers) in an undisclosed role, per Deadline.

* War of the Worlds, Howard Overman’s loose adaptation of the H.G. Wells novel, will premiere its second season on EPIX on Sunday, June 6 at 9/8c.

* Epix has greenlit From, a sci-fi horror series about a town in middle America that traps all those who enter — and whose residents fear terrifying creatures that come out of the surrounding forest when the sun goes down.

* The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return for Season 11 on Wednesday, May 19 at 8 pm on Bravo. Watch a new trailer:

* Apple TV+ has dropped a trailer for Mythic Quest Season 2, premiering Friday, May 7. Season 2 guest stars include Snoop Dogg and Derek Waters (Drunk History).

