Baldwin Hills' Gerren Taylor Dead at 30

RELATED STORIES The Oval's Kron Moore Reveals the Scene That Caused Her to Have a 'Complete and Total Breakdown'

The Oval's Kron Moore Reveals the Scene That Caused Her to Have a 'Complete and Total Breakdown' The Oval's Taja V. Simpson Talks Priscilla's Revenge Plot Against the First Lady: 'I Will Burn This Bitch Down'

Gerren Taylor, a former model and one of the original stars of the BET reality series Baldwin Hills, died Sunday, Essence reports. She was 30. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Taylor, whose legal name was Ashley Taylor Gerren, starred in all three seasons of Baldwin Hills, which ran from 2007 to 2009 and followed a group of African-American teenagers from the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“Still can’t believe it,” Taylor’s Baldwin Hills co-star Moriah Johnson lamented on Instagram on Monday. “Feels like I’ve lost a piece of my childhood. It’s difficult to comprehend the brevity of life at times, and so we must live and love as best we can while we can. Sending my love and prayers to the Taylor family and all affected by this untimely loss. Such a beautiful and confident soul. Enjoy your rest.”

A BET rep, meanwhile, issued the following statement: “The entire BET family mourns the passing of one of our own, Ms. Ashley Gerren Taylor, beloved star of Baldwin Hills. The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process. BET’s thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley’s friends and family during this time.”

Taylor, who is survived by a daughter, also appeared in the 2007 documentary America the Beautiful, which delved into the nation’s obsession with beauty.