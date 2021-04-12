NBC's College Bowl Reboot, Hosted by Peyton Manning, Gets Summer Launch

RELATED STORIES Younger Ninja Warrior, America's Got Talent Get Summer Return Dates

NBC’s College Bowl reboot is set for a summertime kickoff.

Hosted by elite NFL QB Peyton Manning (with his brother Cooper Manning serving as sidekick), Capital One College Bowl will premiere Tuesday, June 22 at 10/9c, it was announced on Monday.

In each episode of this reboot of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning College Bowl quizzer that for decades has been part of campus life at colleges and universities around the world, teams of three representing some of the nation’s top schools will battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. The top two schools advance to the final where they compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship to put toward their education.

Participating schools include University of Alabama, Auburn University, Columbia University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia and Xavier of Louisiana.

In partnership with Capital One, all competitors will receive tuition assistance for participating in the series, but members of the winning team will take home an even bigger scholarship (in addition to being dubbed the Capital One College Bowl champions).

Host Peyton Manning himself has personally endowed 45 scholarships to the University of Tennessee, helping to support deserving students at his alma mater every year since 1998, while his PeyBack Foundation has established 10 scholarships across eight different Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Cooper, the oldest of the three Manning brothers, “has earned national recognition,” NBC says, “for his humor and wit” as host of “The Manning Hour” on FOX NFL Sunday.