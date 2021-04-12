Chicago Med Casts All American Vet Asjha Cooper as Med Student With Surprise Connection to [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Breaks Down That 'Upstead' Moment: 'This Does Bring Them Closer Together'

Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Breaks Down That 'Upstead' Moment: 'This Does Bring Them Closer Together' Steven Weber Talks His 'Complicated' Chicago Med Role, Mulls Wings Revival

Chicago Med has enlisted a new recruit, and she’s got ties to the hospital staff: Asjha Cooper (All American, Snowfall) will recur during Season 6 of the NBC medical drama as accelerated med student Vanessa Taylor, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Described as friendly, warm and intelligent, Vanessa is the youngest person in her class. Driven and passionate, she has worked hard all her life to get to where she is. The character also has a surprise connection to one of the show’s nurses.

In last Wednesday’s episode, charge nurse Maggie proposed expanding the hospital’s Emergency Department training program to match the surge of nursing and medical school enrollments during the pandemic. Could that be how Vanessa will enter the fray? Viewers will find out when Cooper makes her debut in the April 28 installment (airing at 8/7c on NBC).

In addition to her recurring roles on All American (as Spencer’s ex-girlfriend Kia Williams) and Snowfall (as Mel’s friend Eva), Cooper has appeared on The Fosters, Faking It and The New Normal. She stars in an upcoming episode of the Amazon Prime/Blumhouse anthology series Black as Night.

#OneChicago fans, hit the comments with your thoughts on the casting! Are you excited to meet a fresh med student?