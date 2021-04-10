The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of April 11

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.
This week, you’ll find 19 premieres (including the final season of
TV Land Paramount+’s Younger, and the debuts of Mark Wahlberg’s Wahl Street and John Stamos’ Big Shot), nine finales (including the last-ever episode of Shameless) and five midseason returns (including Big Sky, Fear the Walking Dead and Prodigal Son).
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
8:55 pm Men in Kilts Season 1 finale (Starz)
9 pm BAFTA Awards (BBC America)
9 pm Fear the Walking Dead returns (AMC)
9 pm The Nevers series premiere (HBO)
9 pm Pennyworth Season 2 finale (Epix)
9 pm The People v. the Klan docuseries premiere (CNN)
9 pm Shameless series finale (Showtime)
MONDAY, APRIL 12
8 pm All American returns (The CW)
9 pm America’s Most Wanted Season 26 finale (Fox)
9 pm Black Lightning: Painkiller backdoor pilot (The CW)
9 pm Pray, Obey, Kill docuseries premiere (HBO)
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
8 pm The Resident returns (Fox)
8 pm WWE NXT time slot premiere (USA Network; new night)
9 pm Big Sky returns (ABC; two episodes, special time)
9 pm Our Towns documentary premiere (HBO)
9 pm Prodigal Son returns (Fox)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
3 am The Circle Season 2 premiere (Netflix; first four episodes)
3 am Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More docuseries premiere (Peacock)
8 pm Tough as Nails Season 2 finale (CBS)
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
3 am Infinity Train Season 4 premiere (HBO Max)
3 am Made for Love Season 1 finale (HBO Max; two episodes)
3 am Spy City series premiere (AMC+)
3 am Wahl Street series premiere (HBO Max)
3 am Younger final season premiere (Paramount+; first four episodes)
10:30 pm Fast Foodies Season 1 finale (truTV)
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
3 am Big Shot series premiere (Disney+)
3 am Earth at Night in Color Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)
3 am Earth Moods series premiere (Disney+)
3 am Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Frank of Ireland series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)
3 am Mythic Quest: Everlight standalone episode (Apple TV+)
3 am Tiny World Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)
3 am The Year Earth Changed documentary premiere (Apple TV+)
8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 17 finale (The CW)
9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 7 finale (The CW)
10 pm Van Helsing final season premiere (Syfy)
