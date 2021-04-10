TV Ratings: MacGyver and Blue Bloods Dip in Demo, Shark Tank Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ MacGyver heralded this week’s cancellation news by ticking down in the demo (to match its series low of 0.4), while adding a handful of viewers (to deliver a total of 4.5 million). TV Shows Ending in 2021

Leading out of that, Magnum P.I. (5.3 mil/0.5) was steady in the demo and Blue Bloods (6.2 mil/0.5) dipped, though the latter of course, and easily, copped Friday’s biggest audience.

Over on ABC, Shark Tank (4.1 mil/0.7) ticked up and topped Friday in the demo.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.55) and The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (751K/0.1) were both steady.

