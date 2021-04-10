TV Ratings: MacGyver and Blue Bloods Dip in Demo, Shark Tank Tops Night

By /

MAcGyver Cancelled
Courtesy of CBS

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ MacGyver heralded this week’s cancellation news by ticking down in the demo (to match its series low of 0.4), while adding a handful of viewers (to deliver a total of 4.5 million).

Leading out of that, Magnum P.I. (5.3 mil/0.5) was steady in the demo and Blue Bloods (6.2 mil/0.5) dipped, though the latter of course, and easily, copped Friday’s biggest audience.

Over on ABC, Shark Tank (4.1 mil/0.7) ticked up and topped Friday in the demo.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.55) and The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (751K/0.1) were both steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

ad
 