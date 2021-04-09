Ziwe Asks the (Tauntingly) Tough Questions in Showtime Series Trailer

RELATED STORIES Madea Prequel Series Mabel in the Works at Showtime, From Tyler Perry

“What bothers you more — slow walkers… or racism?”

“You have a book called Pretty Powerful. Why do you think ugly people cant be powerful?”

Those are among the unanswerable sorts of questions that Ziwe asks her guests in the trailer for her eponymous Showtime variety series, which debuts Sunday, May 9 at 11/10c.

Starring and executive-produced by the writer, comedian and performer, Ziwe will feature interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, comedy sketches and more – including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people.

Ziwe’s previous on-camera TV credits include Desus & Mero, The Rundown With Robin Thede and Amazon Prime’s recent Yearly Departed “eulogy” special, while her voice work includes Tooning Out the News and Our Cartoon President (where she sometimes played Kamala Harris).

Watch the Ziwe trailer below, which includes glimpses of guests such as Jane Krakowski, Cristin Milioti and Adam Pally: