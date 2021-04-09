Magic Mike Competition Series Ordered at HBO Max, From EP Channing Tatum

It’s not bro time, it’s showtime at HBO Max. The streamer has greenlit The Real Magic Mike (working title), an unscripted competition series from executive producers Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh.

Premiering later this year, The Real Magic Mike is described as an “exhilarating” and “sexy” series that “will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes,” according to the official logline. “Ten men who have ‘lost their magic’ will come together in a competition series like no other. They will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence. As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo but only one will be the Real Magic Mike. He will win a cash prize and an opportunity to perform on the blockbuster Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas.”

A nationwide casting search is currently underway.

“From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, said in a statement. “We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

Added President of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television Mike Darnell: “Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We’re looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent.”

The original Magic Mike was released in 2012. Directed by Soderbergh, the film was loosely based on the experiences of Tatum, who got his start as a stripper in Tampa, Fla. The movie went on to gross nearly $170 million at the box office and spawned a sequel — 2015’s Magic Mike XXL — and a Vegas stage show.