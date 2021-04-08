The Bold Type Sets Final Season Premiere Date at Freeform

RELATED STORIES The Bold Type Renewed for (Short!) Fifth and Final Season at Freeform

Meeting in the fashion closet next month: The Bold Type will return for its fifth and final season on Wednesday, May 26 at 10/9c, Freeform announced on Thursday.

The fashion-magazine drama’s six-episode swan song finds Jane, Kat and Sutton “on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world,” per the official synopsis. “Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.” Check out a first-look photo from the final season above.

As previously announced, Nikohl Boosheri will reprise her role as Kat’s ex-girlfriend Adena for multiple episodes later in the season. And in fresh news, the season opener will feature guest star Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) as himself.

Season 4 wrapped up on July 16, 2020, two episodes short of its 18-episode order as a result of the coronavirus production shutdown. In the defacto season finale, Sutton ventured home for comfort after her husband Richard left her, but instead found several bottles of booze in her alcoholic mother’s fridge. Then while drunkenly drowning her sorrows, Sutton hooked up with her married ex-boyfriend. Elsewhere, Kat texted Eva that things between them were too complicated to continue, while Jane challenged Jacqueline’s decision to squash an inappropriate workplace story.

Looking ahead at Season 5, showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser previously told TVLine, “I feel like The Bold Type always comments on what’s going on in the world, and we don’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations. There’s a real opportunity for The Bold Type to dig deeper and to explore more stories with more women of color and various backgrounds, and to really challenge what conversations are being had today. [That’s] something really interesting that if we’re so lucky to explore, we would really go there.” (For more scoop on what’s in store, check out our finale post mortem with Hauser.)

The Bold Type fans, hit the comments with your hopes for the final season!