High School Musical Season 2 Gets May Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

It’s out with the old, in with the new. Goodbye skies of gray, hello skies of… actually, the skies are still pretty gray in the just-released trailer for Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiering Friday, May 14 on Disney+.

But maybe we’re just in our feelings over Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) having to pivot to a long-distance relationship, following the former’s acceptance into a prestigious acting conservatory in Chicago. “It’s a huge deal to me,” Nini says in the trailer. “But, honestly, Ricky’s a huge deal to me, too.”

Further complicating the situation is newcomer Lily (Days of Our Lives‘ Olivia Rose Keegan), who informs Ricky of her interest in no uncertain terms. “It sounds like your girlfriend wants some space,” she tells him. “Let me know if you’re looking for one who doesn’t.”

And then there’s Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders), who’s so determined to crush her former classmate (Derek Hough) at the Alan Menken Awards, she totally scraps her plan to produce High School Musical 2, opting instead for a Menken classic — Beauty and the Beast.

Season 2 of HSM:TM:TS also stars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini and Mark St. Cyr. Additional guest stars include Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen) and Asher Angel (Andi Mack).

Hit PLAY on the video below for your first look at Season 2, then drop a comment with your reactions.