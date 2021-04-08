GLAAD Media Awards 2021: Star Trek: Discovery, I May Destroy You and Schitt's Creek Among TV's Winners

RELATED STORIES GLAAD on TV's LGBTQ Representation: Too Few Shows Do Too Much of the Work

Schitt’s Creek with its last hurrah repeated at Outstanding TV Comedy at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, which acknowledge the fairness, accuracy, inclusiveness, boldness, originality, impact and overall quality of LGBTQ representations in the media.

Star Trek: Discovery, which in Season 3 introduced its first non-binary and transgender characters (respectively played by Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander), and I May Destroy You in turn took the prizes for best drama and limited series.

Heading into this year’s ceremony (which was held virtually and streamed on YouTube), Netflix ostensibly led the “TV” pack with 26 total nominees, though many of its contenders landed in film categories. HBO Max amassed nine nominations, followed by HBO, Amazon and Hulu (which nabbed four each).

Among broadcast networks, only ABC and NBC earned multiple nods, with two each.

The winners are denoted below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) — WINNER

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Twenties (BET)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

P-Valley (Starz)

Ratched (Netflix)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access) — WINNER

Supergirl (The CW)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Vida (Starz)

The Wilds (Amazon Prime)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding TV-Movie

Alice Júnior (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

The Christmas House (Hallmark Channel)

The Christmas Setup (Lifetime)

Dashing in December (Paramount Network)

La Leyenda Negra (HBO Latino/HBO Max)

The Thing About Harry (Freeform)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios) — WINNER

Unpregnant (HBO Max)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Hollywood (Netflix)

I May Destroy You (HBO) — WINNER

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Outstanding Reality Program

Deaf U (Netflix)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO) — WINNER

Outstanding Children’s Programming

DuckTales, “Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks” (Disney XD)

Clifford the Big Red Dog, “Dogbot” (PBS)

Fancy Nancy, “Nancy Plays Dress Up” (Disney Junior)

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo (HBO Max) — WINNER

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu) — WINNER (tie)

Kipo and The Age of the Wonderbeasts (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

The Baby-Sitters Club, “Mary Anne Saves the Day” (Netflix)

Adventure Time: Distant Lands, “Obsidian” (HBO Max)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix) — WINNER (tie)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “Andy Cohen Calls for Change So He Can Donate His Plasma” (Bravo)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, “Black Trans Lives Matter” (TBS)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, “Emily’s Coming Out Story” (Facebook Watch)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Laverne Cox – Exploring Trans Representation with Disclosure” (Comedy Central)

A Little Late With Lilly Singh, “Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality” (NBC) — WINNER

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson: “Black Trans Activists on Being the ‘Blueprint for the Struggle for Black Freedom’” (MSNBC)

Good Morning America: “Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” (ABC) — WINNER

ABC News Prime: “Faith, Foster Care and LGBTQ Rights Collide in Supreme Court” (ABC News Live)

State of the Union: “One-on-One with Transportation Secretary Nominee Pete Buttigieg” (CNN)

“Trans and Non-Binary People Face Voting Barriers Ahead of 2020 Election” (CBSN)

Outstanding TV Journalism (Long-Form)

ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall (ABC) — WINNER

The Deciders (CBS)

Pride and Protest: Being Black and Queer in America in 2020 (NBC News NOW)

Pride on ABC News Live: The Landmark Decision (ABC News Live)

Prideland (PBS)

Outstanding Film (Wide Release)

Happiest Season (Hulu) — WINNER

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

The Prom (Netflix)

The Craft: Legacy (Sony Pictures)

Outstanding Film (Limited Release)

The Boys in the Band (Netflix) — WINNER

The Half of It (Netflix)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Lingua Franca (ARRAY/Netflix)

Ammonite (NEON)

And Then We Danced (Music Box Films)

I Carry You With Me (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kajillionaire (Focus Features)

Monsoon (Strand Releasing)

The True Adventures of Wolfboy (Vertical Entertainment)

Outstanding Documentary

Circus of Books (Netflix)

Disclosure (Netflix) — WINNER

Equal (HBO Max)

Howard (Disney+)

Mucho Mucho Amor (Netflix)

We Are The Radical Monarchs (PBS POV)

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)

Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

For They Know Not What They Do (First Run Features)

Scream, Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street (Virgil FIlms/Shudder)

Additionally, non-competitive Special Recognition honors were given to eight media projects, including After Forever (Amazon Prime Video), Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast, the Happiest Season soundtrack, Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles reunion special, Pixar’s Out, YouTube’s Razor Tongue, Little America‘s episode “The Son” (Apple TV+), and “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma),” a song by the Latin Grammy Award-winning duo Jesse & Joy.