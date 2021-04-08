TVLine Items: Chi McBride Books CBS Sitcom, The Chi Trailer and More

Hawaii Five-0 vet Chi McBride is headed back to the Eye network, with a role opposite Pete Holmes in an untitled CBS comedy pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the project, based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, a seemingly ordinary man named Tom (Holmes) decides to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler after being laid off from the GM factory’s assembly line. McBride will play Archie, the proud owner of a bowling alley and Tom’s mentor/longstanding father figure.

McBride’s many other TV credits include Human Target, Pushing Daisies and Boston Public, to name just a few.

* Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) has exited Netflix’s limited series prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin due to a scheduling conflict, per Deadline.

* OWN’s forthcoming drama The Kings of Napa, about the power struggle between wealthy siblings in Napa Valley, has added the following actors to its cast: Ebonee Noel (FBI), Karen LeBlanc (Departure, Ransom), Yaani King Mondschein (The Haves and the Have Nots) and Rance Nix.

* Eli Goree (Riverdale, Pearson) has joined Amazon Prime’s sci-fi thriller drama The Peripheral, from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, per Deadline.

* Showtime has released a trailer for The Chi Season 4, premiering Sunday, May 23 at 9/8c:

