Regé-Jean Page 'Hurt' by Reports He Lost Krypton Role Because He's Black

RELATED STORIES Regé-Jean Page Exits Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page Exits Bridgerton Bridgerton Adds 2 New Cast Members in Wake of Regé-Jean Page's Exit

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is speaking out amid reports he lost a TV role due to race.

“Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then,” Page admitted in a tweet on Wednesday. “The clarifications almost hurt more [to be honest].” But he ended on a positive note: “Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly,” along with a fist-bump emoji.

Page didn’t specify which “conversations” he’s referring to, but “we still fly” seems to refer to a tidbit in The Hollywood Reporter‘s detailed look at the Ray Fisher/Justice League dispute. The story notes that Page — before he made Netflix audiences swoon as Bridgerton‘s Duke of Hastings — auditioned for the starring role of Superman’s grandfather on the Syfy prequel series Krypton. But DC Comics executive Geoff Johns, who was supervising the series, “said Superman could not have a Black grandfather,” according to THR.

Johns also “believed fans expected the character to look like a young Henry Cavill.”

Cameron Cuffe, who was eventually cast to star as Superman’s grandfather in Krypton, weighed in on the controversy late Wednesday, tweeting, “Regé is an inspiration to me and thousands of other artists. No one should feel okay benefiting from individuals or institutions that treat their fellow humans so unjustly. Change must happen.”

Page has bounced back, though: His Bridgerton breakout last year reportedly led to a slew of movie offers — so many, in fact, that Page won’t be returning to reprise his role in Season 2 of Bridgerton.