Project Runway Season 19: Karlie Kloss Not Returning as Full-Time Host

RELATED STORIES Below Deck Sailing Yacht Sneak Peek: Gary King and Sydney Zaruba Are Flirting Friends -- Watch

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Sneak Peek: Gary King and Sydney Zaruba Are Flirting Friends -- Watch Real Housewives: Monique Samuels Leaving Potomac Ahead of Season 6

Bravo is projecting a few less runways in Karlie Kloss‘ future.

The network officially confirmed on Wednesday that Project Runway has been renewed for Season 19, but Kloss — who has served as host of the reality competition series since its move from Lifetime to Bravo in 2019 — will not return in her full capacity. She will, however, make “guest appearances” throughout the season.

Fortunately, not everything is changing. Project Runway Season 4 winner Christian Siriano will be back for his third consecutive turn as the designers’ all-knowing mentor, while Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth will also return to complete the judges’ panel.

Project Runway Season 18 finished airing in March 2020 (simpler times!), with Geoffrey Mac emerging as the winner. “It’s been an incredible ride, and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he said of his big win. As for what’s next, he added, “I’m going to take a break. I’m going to take at least four days off… in a row.” (If only he knew that there would soon be a lot more days off coming. #ThanksCovid)

A premiere date for Season 19, as well as information about the hosting situation, remains TBD.

Are you disappointed that Kloss won’t be back full-time? Curious about how the show will fill her place? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Project Runway Season 19 below.