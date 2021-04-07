Manifest Sneak Peek: Michaela Unearths a Most Upsetting Video

RELATED STORIES Brooklyn 99 Is 'Ba-Ba-Ba-Back,' as Production on Season 8 Gets Underway

Detective Michaela Stone sees dead people in this exclusive sneak peek from NBC’s Manifest.

In the second episode of Season 3, titled “Deadhead” and airing Thursday at 8/7c, a threat to the Stone family tests Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) commitment to play by the rules and forces Grace (Athena Karkanis) to make a difficult decision.

That threat becomes clear in the sneak peek below, in which Mick and her partner Drea (Ellen Tamaki) review CCTV footage of the lake where the “shadows” aka meth heads Jace, Pete and Kory fell through the ice and drowned/disappeared, toward the end of the Season 2 finale. We know what we saw at the close of this season’s premiere, but how will Mick react to the impossible? Press play below and find out.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Ben (Josh Dallas) enlists the aid of an old rival to save an old friend, while Olive (Luna Blaise) helps Angelina (new series regular Holly Taylor) solve a calling that ultimately reveals a startling connection.

