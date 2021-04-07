Jupiter's Legacy Trailer: Josh Duhamel's Old Superhero Is a Tough Act to Follow

Even superheroes get old… and when they do, a new generation has to step up to take their place.

Netflix has released the first footage from Jupiter’s Legacy, based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s graphic novels, which debuts Friday, May 7 on the streamer. And in the trailer — which you can watch below — we see Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas) as aging superhero Sheldon Sampson, who has been saving the world with his super pals for decades. They’re old and gray now, though, and ready to hand over the reins to a fresh set of heroes.

The up-and-comers include Sheldon’s son Brandon (Andrew Horton) and his daughter Chloe (Elena Kampouris), but the kids are a little daunted by the challenge. “No one can live up to the ideal,” Chloe declares. “Not even Dad.” While the young heroes test out their nifty new powers, Sheldon worries “they’re not even close to being ready.” Unfortunately, the bad guys aren’t waiting around for the new kids to get up to speed. (The supporting cast includes Timeless‘ Matt Lanter, Popular‘s Leslie Bibb and The Exorcist‘s Ben Daniels.)

“After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy,” according to the official description. “But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.”

