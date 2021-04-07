Jon Stewart Sets Title for Upcoming Current Affairs Series at Apple TV+

RELATED STORIES Maya Rudolph to Headline Apple TV+ Comedy Series From Forever EPs

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Jon Stewart‘s forthcoming Apple TV+ series — but we do know what it will be called.

The current events-based show has officially been titled The Problem With Jon Stewart, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

As first reported last October, The Problem will be an hour-long series that takes an in-depth look at one topic per episode, including issues that are “currently part of the national conversation” and subjects relevant to Stewart’s advocacy work. Stewart will host and executive-produce the show, and each season will also feature a companion podcast that furthers the discussion on each topic.

The Problem — which will be the first project under Stewart’s multi-year deal with Apple TV+ — marks his first TV hosting gig since stepping down from The Daily Show in 2015. His iteration of the Comedy Central series, now hosted by Trevor Noah, picked up 20 Primetime Emmys over the years; since then, Stewart has largely focused on advocating for 9/11 first responders, though he’s also directed films and exec-produces The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he pops up on-screen occasionally.

A premiere date for The Problem is still TBD, but it’s expected to debut in Fall 2021. What do you think of the title?