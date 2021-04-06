TV Ratings: Baylor's March Madness Championship Draws 13 Million

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ coverage of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball championship, in which Baylor bested Gonzaga 86-70, averaged 13 million total viewers (and a 3.0 demo rating), easily dominating Monday in both measures though down about a third in audience from Virginia’s OT win over Texas Tech in 2019.

Opposite ye olde hoops….

NBC | The Voice (5.9 mil/0.75) was nearly steady, while Debris (2.5 mil/0.5) ticked up in the demo.

ABC | American Idol (4.5 mil/0.6) was down a tick week-to-week.

FOX | America’s Most Wanted (1.9 mil/0.3) dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Actual mileage may vary.