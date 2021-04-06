Pose Season 3 Trailer: FX Drama's Final Episodes Bring Triumph and Tragedy

RELATED STORIES Snowfall Renewed for Season 5 at FX

House Evangelista’s final walk will be a bittersweet one, as revealed in the official trailer for Pose‘s upcoming swan song.

As Blanca reflects on the incredible progress her family has made over the years (“We rolled from the bottom, and we became stars!”), Pray Tell is looking towards his own uncertain future. (“I knew this disease was going to eat me alive, but I’m not going out without a fight!”)

Pose‘s seven-episode final season — premiering Sunday, May 2 — jumps ahead to 1994, where “ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide,” per FX’s official logline. “Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

Fortunately, the trailer ends on an inspiring note, with Blanca rallying the ballroom to take action: “I’m done running — from myself, my destiny — I’m not running no more,” she says. “Who’s with me?” (And speaking of “who,” does anyone know who’s getting hitched?)

Hit PLAY on the trailer for Pose Season 3 below, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final episodes.