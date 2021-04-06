TVLine Items: Mythic Quest Bonus Ep, Superstore Vet's ABC Pilot and More

Apple TV+ is gifting Mythic Quest fans with a bonus standalone episode from Season 1, ahead of the show’s Season 2 return on Friday, May 7.

Premiering Friday, April 16, the special installment, titled “Everlight,” “finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time returning to the office for their annual Everlight party, with Poppy and Ian rigging a LARP (Live Action Role-Play) tournament in an underdog’s favor,” per the official synopsis. Special guest star Sir Anthony Hopkins (Silence of the Lambs) lends his voice to the half-hour episode.

“‘Everlight’ is a special episode that addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” co-creator/star Rob McElhenney said in a statement. “It’s full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of Mythic Quest.”

* Nichole Sakura (Superstore) and Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces) will star opposite Rebecca Rittenhouse in the ABC comedy pilot Maggie, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Rita Wilson and Chrissy Metz will serve as guest judges on The Masked Singer‘s April 21 and May 5 episodes, respectively, EW.com reports.

* Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) has joined the Amazon Prime series Hunters for Season 2, playing a top Nazi hunter, Deadline reports.

* Season 6 of OWN’s Queen Sugar has cast Paula Jai Parker (A House Divided) as Celine, a single mother who Aunt Violet takes under her wing; Tammy Townsend (K.C. Undercover) as Billie, the daughter of beloved Bordelon family friend Prosper Denton; Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us) as Isaiah, a college student who befriends Micah West; and McKinley Freeman (Hit the Floor) as Dominic, a cultural anthropologist who captures Nova’s attention.

* HBO Max has ordered to series Minx, Ellen Rapoport’s half-hour comedy set in 1970s Los Angeles and following an earnest feminist (Elementary‘s Ophelia Lovibond) who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women. The cast also includes Jake Johnson (New Girl), Idara Victor (Love Is__), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked), Lennon Parham (Playing House), Michael Angarano (This Is Us) and writer/podcaster Oscar Montoya.

* Streamer AMC+ has released a trailer for Spy City, a six-part Cold War espionage drama starring Dominic Cooper (Preacher), premiering Thursday, April 15:

