Jimmy Fallon Shines Spotlight on TikTok Dance Creators After Criticism of Addison Rae Appearance — Watch

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon attempted to right a wrong upon returning from hiatus on Monday night.

In late March, Fallon welcomed social media influencer Addison Rae onto his late-night series, where Rae performed eight dance routines that had gone viral on TikTok. The segment quickly drew backlash for its lack of credit to the dances’ original creators, many of whom are Black performers, and viewers criticized Fallon for giving a platform to a white woman who already has a substantial social media following.

But on Monday’s Tonight Show episode, Fallon course-corrected by inviting the creators of five of those dances on the show, with each artist sharing how the dance originated before performing it themselves.

Though Fallon didn’t offer a formal apology for the initial segment with Rae, he did say on Monday’s broadcast that “we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight.”

Fallon’s guests included Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter (who choreographed a dance to Cardi B’s “Up”), Dorien Scott (Popp Hunna’s “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”), Fur-Quan Powell and Camyra Franklin (remix of D4L’s “Laffy Taffy”), Adam Snyder, Nate Nale and Greg Dahl (The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”) and Keara Wilson (Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”).

