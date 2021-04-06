Girls5eva: Peacock Sets Premiere for Tina Fey Comedy — Watch a New Trailer

RELATED STORIES Rutherford Falls: Ed Helms Comedy Sets Peacock Premiere — Watch Trailer

The ladies of Girls5eva ought to brush up on their harmonies, because they’re taking center stage on Peacock later this spring.

The streamer announced Tuesday that its upcoming comedy series, which counts 30 Rock‘s Tina Fey and Robert Carlock among its executive producers, will drop on Thursday, May 6. All eight episodes will be released on that date.

Created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Girls5eva follows the former members of a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s who reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot after their old song is sampled by a young rapper. “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?” the logline asks.

Grammy-winning singer Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s Hamilton), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live), Busy Philipps (Cougar Town) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) make up the titular girl group, whose new chance at fame is teased in the trailer below. Upon reuniting, though, Bareilles’ Dawn is tasked with informing her bandmates, “The messages in our songs are bad.” (And judging by the music video snippet that follows, Dawn is absolutely correct.)

Watch the Girls5eva trailer in full below