City on a Hill Stars Aldis Hodge and Lauren E. Banks Break Down Decourcy and Siobhan's Cough Syrup Standoff

Whenever someone talks about Showtime’s crime drama City on a Hill, the conversations often focus on the intense confrontations between Jackie (Kevin Bacon) and Decourcy (Aldis Hodge).

While those brainy battles drive the show, the tension that is building between Decourcy and his wife Siobhan (Lauren E. Banks) is in many ways equally intriguing, if not more so. The chessboard that is their marriage took center stage on Sunday’s installment, titled “I Need a Goat.” In it, Siobhan argued with Decourcy about their plans to start a family.

She’s ready, and he’s not. The back-and-forth came to a head at a restaurant when Siobhan placed a bottle of Robitussin on the dinner table at a restaurant. According to Siobhan’s friend/doctor, if Decourcy takes Robitussin, or “‘tussin,” as it’s referred to on the street, it will help his sperm motility.

Of course, Decourcy, who had just come back to the table after bickering with a work foe, wanted nothing to do with the ‘tussin and gave his wife the best staredown City on a Hill has ever shown. The brilliantly executed dialogue-free rebuff was so intense, it unnerved the waiter and fans on Twitter alike, some of whom took Decourcy’s side and some of whom took hers.