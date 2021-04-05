TVLine Items: The Circle Contestant Is Too Hot to Handle, GH Return and More

Too Hot to Handle‘s Chloe has entered The Circle, for Season 2 of Netflix’s other reality competition.

The trailer for The Circle‘s second revolution, shown above, also at one point finds Chloe, a Brit, asking, “What is N-S-Y-N-C?” when it appears that Lance Bass is about to join the mix.

Season 2 of The Circle, premiering Wednesday, April 14 and releasing four episodes weekly, promises to be “bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown” as a cast of eight new contestants “flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other” on a unique social media platform, all with an eye on a $100,000 prize.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Sean Blakemore will reprise his General Hospital role of Shawn Butler, who was last seen on the ABC soap in 2016, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) and Lori Petty (Orange Is the New Black) have joined HBO Max’s Station Eleven, which follows the survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. Additionally, David Cross (Arrested Development), Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars), Andy McQueen (Coroner) and Julian Obradors are set to recur.

* Fox’s satirical puppet series Let’s Be Real, from executive producer Robert Smigel (Triumph The Insult Comic Dog), will return with four new episodes and all-new puppets, beginning Thursday, April 29 at 8:30/7:30c.

* Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Yasuke, an original anime series starring and executive-produced by LaKeith Stanfield, with music by Flying Lotus, and premiering Thursday, April 29:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?