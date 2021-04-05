Star Trek: Picard: John de Lancie to Return as TNG Villain Q in Season 2

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard Season Finale Recap: Live Long and Prosper — Grade It!

Jean-Luc Picard is about to get reacQuainted with his greatest adversary. (No, that’s not a typo.)

John de Lancie will reprise his role as Next Generation trickster god Q on Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, Paramount+ announced on Monday. The announcement was part of Star Trek‘s “First Contact Day” series of events; de Lancie also appeared on the Picard virtual panel to confirm the news. Production on Season 2 of Picard is already underway, with a premiere set for 2022 on Paramount+.

The streamer also released a teaser for the new season, with Picard narrating a tour of his French wine chateau and saying “the true final frontier is time.” We see shots of Milton’s Paradise Lost and a model of Picard’s old ship the Stargazer before the camera settles on a playing card — the Queen of Hearts — which burns up until only the “Q” remains. Then we hear Q’s taunting voice reminding us that “the trial never ends” before he cackles with glee.

de Lancie originated the role of Q — an omnipotent, shape-shifting creature who delighted in annoying and testing Picard — in the Next Generation pilot “Encounter at Farpoint” and reappeared seven more times, including in the TNG series finale. He later reprised the role on Deep Space Nine and Voyager. de Lancie’s other TV credits include Breaking Bad, Charmed and Days of Our Lives.

Press PLAY below for a sneak peek at Picard Season 2