Selena Part 2 Gets New Premiere Date on Netflix — Watch Teaser

Netflix is putting Selena Quintanilla back on stage next month. The second part of Selena: The Series will hit the streaming service on Tuesday, May 4 — a full 10 days earlier than its previously announced date — TVLine has learned.

Based on the life of the iconic Tejano songstress, which was previously told as a movie in 1997 with Jennifer Lopez in the title role, Netflix’s version stars Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) as the Mexican mover and shaker.

Part 1, which consisted of nine episodes, premiered on Dec. 4, 2020. Through the series jumps around in time, the finale ended with Suzette and Abraham — Quintanilla’s sister and father, respectively — discovering her relationship with Chris Pérez (played by Jesse Posey), which led to him getting kicked off her tour.

Selena: The Series‘ cast also includes Madison Taylor Baez as young Selena, Gabriel Chavarria as A.B. Quintanilla, Juan Martinez as young A.B., Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla, Brandol Ruiz as young Abraham, Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette Quintanilla, Daniela Estrada as young Suzette, Seidy López as Marcella Quintanilla, and Aneasa Yacoub as Young Marcella.

Along with the new premiere date, Netflix has also released the first official teaser for Part 2. Hit PLAY on the video below for a taste of what’s to come, then drop a comment with your thoughts.