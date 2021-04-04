The end is nigh for The Walking Dead — at least the beginning of the end. Only minutes into Sunday’s Season 10 finale, AMC’s zombie drama aired a promo for its 11th and final season premiere that revealed its start date: Sunday, Aug. 22.

“Why are you here?” Eugene was asked by what we could only presume was one of the troopers that apprehended him as well as Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess back in the October 2020 “fauxnale.” Other questions — answered with uncommon succinctness by the loquacious brainiac — included, “Do you consider yourself a fundamentally honest person?” “Have you ever been vaccinated for the measles?” and “Do you have friends in the area that we should be aware of?”

There was also talk of — gulp! — “reprocessing” if any of them were deemed a threat.

As previously reported, The Walking Dead may be going out, but it’ll be doing so in grand fashion. Its last season will consist of 24 (!) episodes, the first eight of which debut this summer. “Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories,” showrunner Angela Kang said in a statement, “we’re excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever.

“The stakes will be high,” she added. “We’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”

Added the Walking Dead’s chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, the first of the last installments “will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect… and I’m thrilled to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes… ”

What say you, Dead-heads? Are you ready to say goodbye our protagonists? Does it help knowing that there are spinoffs on the way? Hit the comments with your hopes for the final season.