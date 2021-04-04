SNL: Pranking YouTubers Go Viral With Mouse Bones, Mishaps and Endless Apology Videos — Watch

RELATED STORIES SNL Video: Lil Nas X Gives God a Lap Dance at Britney Spears' Request

It’s no surprise that Saturday Night Live skewered the recent shrimp-tails-in-cereal incident that took the internet by storm, but on this weekend’s episode with host Daniel Kaluuya, a pair of YouTubers took the event one step beyond — and then some.

In “Viral Apology Video” (embedded below), the Prank Posse (played by Kaluuya and cast member Kyle Mooney) document a stomach-lurching breakfast when the duo finds mouse bones in their cereal.

“Yo, the cereal company was about to make you eat dead mouse! That’s illegal, damn!” says Kaluuya’s character, JP.

Ever the YouTubing opportunists, Markey (Mooney) asks his audience, “Would you eat the bones? Hit us up in the comments and let’s get #mousebonesthehEEELLL trending??!”

But that’s when everything starts to go so very wrong. Thanks to all the attention from his viral video, his past offenses come to light, causing Markey to release the first of many apology videos. But the pranks, mishaps and apologies continue on like a revolving door of (hilarious) shame and regret.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for dropping a TV on JP’s head,” says Markey. “It did not even occur to me that I could hurt my friend!”

Another prank called “Tricking JP Into Kissing My Penis” unsurprisingly sparks outrage, causing Markey to get hit where it hurts the most: his endorsements.

“Ya’ll have also let me now that some of my past videos can be considered problematic and/or crimes,” Markey acknowledges. But that didn’t stop the YouTuber from further promoting his channel. “If you like this apology and you believe it, please check out my other apology videos!”

Watch the full clip below:

Elsewhere in the episode, Lil Nas X gave God a lap dance at Britney Spears’ request, and St. Vincent performed her two new tracks, “The Melting of the Sun” and “Pay Your Way in Pain.”

