The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of April 4

Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen in 'Kung Fu' (Courtesy of The CW)

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 20 premieres (including Katey Sagal’s Rebel, The CW’s Kung Fu reboot and the final season of Queen of the South), five finales (including The Walking Dead and the very last episode of Wynonna Earp), and myriad films and specials (including the NCAA championship games, the SAG Awards and a Dolly Parton tribute).

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

6 pm NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship (ESPN)

8 pm Malika the Lion Queen documentary premiere (Fox)

8 pm My Grandparents’ War series premiere (PBS)

9 pm Atlantic Crossing series premiere (PBS)

9 pm Q: Into the Storm docuseries finale (HBO)

9 pm SAG Awards (TBS, TNT)

9 pm The Walking Dead Season 10 finale (AMC)

MONDAY, APRIL 5

3 am Family Reunion Part 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Hemingway series premiere/three-night event (PBS)

9 pm NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship (CBS)

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

3 pm Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil docuseries finale (YouTube)

8 pm Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out returns (VH1)

10 pm Soul of a Nation Season 1 finale (ABC)

10:30 pm Chad series premiere (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

3 am Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute special (Netflix)

8 pm Kung Fu series premiere (The CW)

8:30 pm Home Economics series premiere (ABC)

9 pm Exterminate All the Brutes docuseries premiere/two-night event (HBO)

10 pm A Million Little Things time slot premiere (ABC)

10 pm Queen of the South final season premiere (USA Network)

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

3 am No Activity Season 4 premiere (Paramount+)

8 pm GLAAD Media Awards (YouTube)

9 pm Last Man Standing time slot premiere (Fox)

9:30 pm The Moodys time slot premiere (Fox)

10 pm Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Season 2 premiere (Freeform; two episodes)

10 pm Rebel series premiere (ABC)

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

3 am THEM limited series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Thunder Force film premiere (Netflix)

10 pm Wynonna Earp series finale (Syfy)

11 pm Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson series premiere (Comedy Central; two episodes)

